Iran FM, Turkmen President Discuss Bilateral Ties

During the Monday meeting, the two sides discussed various aspects of bilateral relations as well as the most important regional and international issues.

Zarif arrived in Ashgabat on Sunday for a visit which is made within the framework of bilateral consultations between the two states.

During the trip, Zarif will hold talks with top Turkmen officials on ways to expand mutual ties in the fields of politics, business, transportation, energy, and customs, among others.

They will also exchange views on the latest regional and international developments.

The visit comes one year after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani paid an official visit to Turkmenistan.

During the trip in March 2018, Rouhani signed 13 accords with his Turkmen counterpart in different fields.