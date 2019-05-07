Iran FM to Visit Moscow for Mutual, Regional Talks

Heading a top delegation, the Iranian foreign minister will sit for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday to exchange views on bilateral relations, latest regional developments, the Iran nuclear deal and other international issues.

The two sides will also discuss ways to renew mutual cooperation between the two countries’ ministries as well as an agreement to facilitate entrance and accommodation of the Iranian and Russian airliners’ flight crews in their countries.

The Iranian and Russian foreign ministers will also sign a bilateral protocol to facilitate mutual visits of Iranian and Russian citizens.

They will then take part in a joint press conference to brief the reporters on their meeting.