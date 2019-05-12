Iran FM to Make Official Visit to Turkmenistan Sunday

During the visit, which will be made within the framework of bilateral consultations between the two states, Zarif will hold talks with top Turkmen officials on ways to expand mutual ties in the fields of politics, business, transportation, energy, and customs, among others.

They will also exchange views on the latest regional and international developments.

The visit will come one year after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani paid an official visit to Turkmenistan.

During the trip in March 2018, Rouhani signed 13 accords with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in different fields.