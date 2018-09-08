Iran FM Meets Chief of International Maritime Organization

During the Saturday meeting in Tehran, the two sides conferred on ways to reinforce cooperation between the Islamic Republic and the international organization.

Lim had earlier in November 2016 hailed Tehran’s strategic position in the region, voicing the UN agency’s readiness to get help from the country in devising maritime regulations.

Speaking in a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to London, Lim had noted Iran is strategically located in a perfect spot, linking the East to the West.

The International Maritime Organization is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping.

The IMO’s primary purpose is to develop and maintain a comprehensive regulatory framework for shipping and its remit today includes safety, environmental concerns, legal matters, technical co-operation, maritime security and the efficiency of shipping.