Iran FM in Turkey to Attend OIC Emergency Meeting

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has travelled to Turkey to take part in an emergency meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is to be held Friday in Istanbul.
Zarif had earlier called for the emergency meeting of the OIC following the barbaric massacre of Muslims in New Zealand.
He raised the issue in a phone conversation with Mevlut Cavusoglu, the foreign minister of Turkey, which is the OIC’s rotating president.
In the phone call, Zarif urged Muslim countries to show a “proper reaction” to the terrorist attacks on two mosques in New Zealand that killed at least 49 worshippers and wounded dozens during Friday prayers.
A gunman broadcast live footage on Facebook of the attack on one mosque in the city of Christchurch, mirroring the carnage played out in video games, after publishing a “manifesto” in which he denounced immigrants, calling them “invaders.”