Iran FM Due in Pakistan to Pursue Fate of Abducted Guards

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Zarif will head a political and military delegation in his visit to Islamabad, which will be made after the end of his ongoing trip to Turkey.

“The latest measures taken by the Pakistani government to ensure the security and freedom of 12 Iranian border guards abducted by terrorist groups would be high on the agenda,” Qassemi said.

He also noted that bilateral relations and the most important regional and international developments would also be discussed during this visit.

At least 12 Iranian guards were kidnapped on the joint border with Pakistan earlier this month.

Later, the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group published photos of the kidnapped border guards claiming that they have seized a large amount of weapons at the time of capturing the Iranian forces in Mirjaveh.