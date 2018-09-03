Iran FM Arrives in Damascus in Unannounced Visit

Zarif entered Syria on Monday at the head of a political delegation upon an invitation by his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Muallem.

During his stay, Zarif will hold meetings with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Prime Minister Imad Khamis and Muallem to discuss latest developments in Syria and bilateral relations.

Upon arrival at Damascus airport, Zarif was welcomed by Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

The Iranian top diplomat’s visit comes a week after Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami visited the country and signed several documents of cooperation, boosting defence ties between the two states.

Consultations between Tehran and Damascus come as the Syrian army is preparing to launch a full-scale attack on the militant-held Idlib province in north-western Syria.

On September 7, Tehran is going to host a key trilateral meeting between the presidents of Iran, Russia, and Turkey on the issue of Syria, particularly the Idlib offensive.