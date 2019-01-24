Iran Expresses Support for Venezuela Amid Attempted Coup

Pointing to recent political incidents in Venezuela and open and illegitimate interventions by the US in the affairs of that country, Bahram Qassemi expressed support fpr Venezuela.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the Venezuelan government and nation in the face of foreign interventions in Venezuela’s internal affairs and any illegitimate and illegal move such as trying to [stage] coup or anti-people moves,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“We hope that as soon as possible any political difference and problem in Venezuela is solved by the people and government of the country using legal and peaceful methods,” he said.

The Venezuelan government has announced some opposition forces have attempted a coup in the country, accusing the US of being behind it.

On Wednesday, the head of Venezuela’s National Assembly Juan Guaido declared himself the president of the country amid anti-government protests.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the US believes Guaido is the country’s legitimate president.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday said he will hamper relations with Washington, giving US diplomats 72 hours to leave the country.