Iran Exporting Nano-Socks, Textiles to Iraq, Turkey

Iraq, Afghanistan and Turkey have been among the most important export destinations of these products.

This company in total has exported more than $1.5 million worth of textiles to different countries in 2018, and this figure is projected to reach $5 million in 2019.

Mehr News Agency has quoted one of the officials of the company as saying that various samples have been sent to Italy and Sweden, and they have been approved in terms of quality.

“At the moment, we are signing contracts to export the products to Turkey, Italy and Sweden, which are themselves textile producers.”

The Iranian textile and clothing trade association has held an exhibition in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, where garment-producing companies also attended.

During the 10-day exhibition in Iraq the Nano products of this company were welcomed by customers. Therefore, it is expected that the company would have more sales in Iraq in 2019.