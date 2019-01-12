Iran Dismisses Pompeo’s ‘Groundless’ Accusations

“The United States and particularly, its current radical regime, due to its old hostility towards the Iranian nation and its opposition to all measures adopted by the previous (US) administration…, is following a path which cannot be expected to bear any benefit for the US,” Qassemi said in a Friday statement.

He said the US is following the path under the influence of notorious and defeated groups, deceived by certain currents and lobby groups.

The current US administration is desperate and angry because it cannot find a replacement for a “comprehensive and legitimate” nuclear agreement it has scrapped unilaterally, he said, stressing that the JCPOA was a result of negotiation.

Qassemi further criticized the US’ “paradoxical” stance on Iran and said Washington has maximized its hostility towards the Iranian nation while at the same time, it hypocritically pretends to support negotiations with Tehran.

“Mr Pompeo once again clearly announced the US regime is an enemy of Iran, and this is nothing but hostility towards the Iranian nation.”

“He [Pompeo] should well know and understand that we will defend our national and strategic interests against the enemies of Iran and the Iranian nation with all our power,” he added.

“Iran has always demonstrated that it demands peaceful coexistence with its neighbours, but the US behaviour shows that it is seeking to sow discord and create new chaos in the region,” he added, highlighting the need for regional nations to remain vigilant in the face of the US officials’ deceit and divisive policies.

Speaking at the American University in Cairo on Thursday, Pompeo claimed that Iran is a “common enemy” of the US and other countries in the region.

“President Trump has reversed our willful blindness to the danger of the [Iranian] regime and withdrew from the failed nuclear deal, with its false promises,” he added.

The US state secretary said that his country was working to reverse Iran’s regional influence.