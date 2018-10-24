Iran Congratulates Afghanistan on Holding Parliamentary Elections

In a Wednesday statement, Qassemi hailed Afghanistan for holding its parliamentary elections after a three-year hiatus, saying that the votes became possible with the efforts of the Afghan people and government.

“Tehran considers it as a positive move towards establishment of democracy and achievement of security, stability and development in the neighbouring country,” he noted.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that, with the formation of the new parliament, the process of change would resolve problems there and lead to lasting peace, security, and prosperity for the Afghan nation,” Qassemi noted.

Millions of Afghan people made their ways on Saturday and Sunday to polling stations to cast ballots despite a number of deadly attacks which were carried out during the voting process.

In a suicide attack in Kabul, at least 10 civilians and five Afghan police personnel were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a polling station in the city. Dozens more were wounded as a result of the bombing. The Taliban insurgents had threatened to attack any Afghan who goes to the ballot boxes.

According to the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan (IEC) almost four million Afghans in 32 provinces voted during the two days of elections in the country.

More than 2,500 candidates, including 400 women, were running for 249 seats in the Lower House of Parliament.