Iran Condemns Terror Attack on Libyan Foreign Ministry

“The Libyan people can overcome the remnants of terrorism through unity, endeavors and national determination,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We hope that in the near future, the world will witness more security and stability in Libya,” added the Iranian spokesperson.

Suicide attackers affiliated with ISIS targeted Libya’s foreign ministry building in the capital on Tuesday, killing at least three people including a senior civil servant, the authorities announced.

Ten other people were also injured in the “terrorist” attack.

The attackers began their assault with a car bomb, damaging vehicles and buildings, and then opened fire on the ministry, a security source said.

Two managed to get inside and blow themselves up, but the other was killed by ministry guards.

ISIS has been active in Libya in the turmoil since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.