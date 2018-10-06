Iran Condemns PKK Terrorist Attack in Turkey’s Batman

In his Saturday message, Qassemi also offered sympathy to the Turkish nation and government, and the bereaved families of the victims.

Eight Turkish soldiers were killed and two others wounded Thursday in a PKK terrorist attack in Batman, according to local sources.

The terrorists detonated an improvised explosive as an armoured military vehicle passed by.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK terrorist organization has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.