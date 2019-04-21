Iran Condemns Deadly Terror Attacks in Sri Lanka

In a statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi denounced the attacks and condoled with families of the victims as well as the Sri Lankan government and nation.

“Today’s crime once again showed that the abominable phenomenon of terrorism has turned into a global scourge regardless of borders, ethnicity, nations and religion,” he said.

“Terrorism can only be uprooted via the steely resolve of all countries and by tapping into all potentialities and avoiding double standards on terror,” he said.

Multiple deadly explosions hit Sri Lanka on Sunday, April 4, 2019.

The blasts hit several hotels and churches, most of them in the capital, Colombo.

The churches were targeted while worshippers were attending Easter services. According to hospital sources, nearly 160 people lost their lives and more than 500 were injured. At least 35 foreigners were among the dead. Police had issued a nationwide alert ten days before, warning that suicide bombers were planning to hit prominent churches. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the attacks, calling an emergency National Security Council meeting to discuss the situation.