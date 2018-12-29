Iran Condemns Deadly Bomb Attack in Egypt

In a statement published on Saturday, Bahram Qassemi described as “hideous and despicable” attacking innocent women and men who enter other countries for tourism.

Qassemi offered sympathies to the Vietnamese government and nation and families of victims of the blind attack.

At least four people have been killed and 10 injured near the pyramids in Giza on Saturday, after a roadside bomb exploded near a bus carrying Vietnamese tourists.

Three of the dead were Vietnamese and one was an Egyptian tour guide.