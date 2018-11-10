Iran Condemns Australia Terrorist Attack

In a Friday statement, Qassemi said making such hideous and inhumane moves indicates that the cancerous tumour of ISIS is beyond a terrorist group.

“ISIS is a terrorist and inhumane ideology that has spread among many parts of the world and attracted people from various cultures and societies around the globe thanks to years of intellectual, political, financial, and military support provided by certain countries,” he said.

Qassemi also noted that the only way to get rid of the ideology and save the mankind from such satanic thoughts is to really cut all the support offered to these terrorist groups and cults in order to eradicate them.

A man who set a car on fire and stabbed three people – one fatally – in Melbourne died in hospital after being shot by police.

Authorities now say they are treating the attack as a terror-related.

The attacker, 31, was shot after confronting officers on a busy city street, authorities said. He was taken into custody in a critical condition.

The two survivors are in hospital, neither are in a serious condition. The suspect has not been named.

Police said they were “not looking for anyone further at this early stage”.

The ISIS group said on Friday that one of its “fighters” was behind the attack, its Amaq news agency reported.