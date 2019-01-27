Iran Censures Philippines Bombing

The Iranian spokesperson also sympathised with the Philippine government, nation, and the families of the victims.

“Resorting to violent methods, whose real victims are innocent people, is rejected and hated,” Bahram Qassemi said in his Sunday statement.

Two blasts inside a cathedral in the militancy-hit southern Philippines have left at least 27 people dead and 77 others wounded early Sunday.

The first bomb went off near the cathedral in the city of Jolo in Sulu province. The second exploded outside the church as troops gathered at the scene.