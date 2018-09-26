Iran Calls for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons across World

In an address to a meeting in New York held to mark the International Day of the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, Zarif referred to the rivalry underway in the world to gain further new nuclear weapons and modernize such weapons and called for an end to the dangerous competition.

The Iranian top diplomat also stressed the need for total elimination of the inhumane weapons in the world.

He also called for global adherence to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), unconditional implementation of denuclearization commitments and creation of a world free from nuclear weapons.

“This is the right of the future generations to see these goals have been achieved by their ancestors and we should responsibly work to achieve them,” he concluded.

The International Day of the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons is held annually on September 26 by the United Nations to call for all states to get rid of nuclear weapons.

Some reports say at least 17,000 nuclear weapons are in the world today and over half of the world’s population live in countries that have nuclear weapons or are members of nuclear alliances.