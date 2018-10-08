Iran Calls for More Economic Ties between Eurasian States

Larijani told IRIB News Agency upon his arrival in Antalya that the meeting is an emerging phenomenon for the development of parliamentary cooperation, proposed by South Korea and Russia a few years ago.

“Now, after holding two meetings in Seoul and Moscow, the number of members attending the Antalya meeting has reached 40.”

Larijani also noted that close commercial ties and development of parliamentary cooperation are among other goals of the meeting.

Parliamentary collaboration on financial and monetary conventions and environmental issues is one of the topics that will be further explored at the Eurasian inter-parliamentary meeting.

The Iranian parliament speaker on Monday met with Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

Larijani will later hold meetings with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Binali Yildirim and a number of other foreign counterparts.

The conference will start on Tuesday in Antalya with the presence of the parliament speakers of Asian and European countries, and will continue for three days.