Iran Builds Machine to Purify Wastewater Using Nanotechnology

The device was unveiled on the sidelines of the 11th International Nanotechnology Exhibition, during a ceremony attended by Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

The water purifier has been designed and built on several stages of filtration and ultrafiltration. The machine has several nanoscale ceramic membranes with different pore diameters.

Aliakbar Babaloo, the Managing Director of Nano Industry Researchers Company and a faculty member at Sahand University of Tabriz, has talked about the performance of the device.

“Due to the high precision of the pore size of the membranes, this device can purify graywater and turn it into microorganism-free water. In the future, it can even be used to produce drinking water.”

Regarding the domestic and foreign samples of this machine, he further added that “For the time being, some European companies are producing ceramic membranes, but according to the country’s economic conditions, our product will be much more cost-effective than its foreign counterparts.”

“Given the fact that the raw material required to produce these membranes and its technical know-how is available in the country, producing such devices seems very cost-effective due to the critical conditions of water in the country. It can reduce the severity of this crisis. This device is currently being developed in a carwash, and is being developed in three other places.”

Referring to the commercialisation of the product, Babaloo said, “In the coming months, with the help of investors, the company’s products would increase, and we will be ready to provide services to residential complexes soon.”

According to Babaloo, the price of the device for a residential complex of about 30 units would be about 300 to 400 million rials (2,000 to 2,600 USD). Furthermore, as the filters used on this device are washable, there is no need for annual or monthly replacement of filters; therefore, it is very cost-effective to purify graywater.

Kitchen and laundry wastewater, carwash and carpet wastewaters are sullage samples that can be used for irrigation of greeneries, farming, and even filling flash-tanks.