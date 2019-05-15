Iran Begins Unlimited Production of Enriched Uranium, Heavy Water

The move which comes on the order of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) is in response to Washington’s illegitimate withdrawal from the agreement.

According to an informed source at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), the country has begun to stop implementing some of its obligations under the JCPOA as underlined in an SNSC statement.

“Stopping programs related to compliance with the ceiling for production of enriched uranium as well as the unlimited production of heavy water at the Arak facility are programs seriously pursued as stressed during the first 60-day period related to Iran’s first step [in response to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal],” said the source who was speaking on condition of anonymity.

In order to inform the public of the measures adopted, he said, arrangements have been made for journalists and reporters to visit running installations at the nuclear facilities in Natanz and Arak.

Back on May 8, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran declared the country’s decision to stop implementing some of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal in reaction to the US’ withdrawal from JCPOA and Europe’s failure to make up for that.

As of May 8, 2019, Iran does not commit itself to observing restrictions of stockpiling enriched uranium and heavy water given the US’ violations of the nuclear deal, the SNSC said in a statement.

The statement also said that Iran gives other JCPOA parties 60 days to implement their commitments, especially in the banking and oil sectors.

Once they fulfil that, Iran will restart implementing its commitments. It’s now the other parties’ turn to show their good faith, the statement added.