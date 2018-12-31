The museum features lighting fixtures, featuring various types of old lights, matches, pens, and a collection of mirrors.

The museum with a total area of 837 m2, is located in a beautiful garden.

The main building has a view of a pool while rooms and corridors brilliantly are decorated with plaster and mirror work.

The architectural style is traditional-European. This building was built as a private inn by someone called Saraf Zadeh, in 1941. After the Islamic Revolution it was confiscated by the order of Mohamad Sadooghi, and turned into a museum in 1998.

Moreover, every now and then some paintings or photography by contemporary artists are exhibited in the spring house.

The oldest and most attractive part of the museum is the collection of 124 archaic mirrors dating back to the Sassanid era.

The museum also exhibits collections of calligraphy, weapons, coins, books, stamps, locks, and samples of Lorestan Province bronze objects.

