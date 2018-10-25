Iran Attending Belgrade International Book Fair

The exhibition opened on October 21 with the Islamic Republic of Iran as one of the main participants of the event.

The 64th Belgrade exhibition is being held in five halls in an area of over 30,000 square metres. There are 1,000 domestic and foreign publishers attending the exhibition this year.

The book fair is the largest and first cultural event in southeast Europe. In this edition, more than 1,200 Serbian correspondents and 70 foreign reporters from 14 countries cover the event’s news.

Morocco is the special guest of the exhibition having a booth with an area of 100 square metres. The Arab country has introduced over 1,000 books.

Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, Egypt, China, Hungary, Romania, the Republic of Serbia, Belarus, Slovenia, the United States, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Montenegro, Switzerland are the countries attending the exhibition.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has showcased over 300 titles about religion, sacred defence, literature, poetry, children, and Iranian art.

The Iranian industry has also been introduced in two English and Serbian languages. Iran’s booth introduces the International Book Fair of Tehran inviting foreign publishers to attend the Tehran Book Fair.

The 64th Belgrade Book Fair will be open to the public until October 28.