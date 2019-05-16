Iran at Most Decisive Moment in Face of Enemy Threats: IRGC Chief

Speaking on Wednesday, General Salami said it is the most decisive moment of the Islamic Revolution as the enemy has stepped into the field of confrontation with Iran with all the possible capacity.

“Today, our enemies by applying the maximum pressure strategy and using all their capacities are trying to break the steadfastness of the Iranian nation, but they will fail.”

He went on to say that the conditions of the Islamic Revolution today are more sensitive than ever.

Salami also stressed that the enemies have reached the end of the line, and despite their strong appearance, their bones are brittle.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami had noted that the Islamic Republic currently has the highest level of defence preparedness to counter any threat against the country.

“Today the Islamic Republic of Iran stands at the peak of defence-military preparedness to counter any threat or act of aggression,” Hatami said on Wednesday.

The IRGC chief’s comments come as the United States has sent further military forces to the Middle East, including an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and Patriot missiles. US officials claim Iran is threatening its troops and interests in the region.