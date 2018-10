During the festival, 100 Iranian climber along with 20 foreigners competed for five days until October 25.

The event was held at the foot of the historical Bisotoun Mountain.

Bisotoun is well known for its famous inscription and rock relief in which the great Achaemenid King, Darius the Great, had the narrative of his exploits carved around 500 BCE.

What follows are photos of the festival retrieved from IRNA: