India Continues to Buy Oil from Iran: Envoy

About the latest oil dealings between the two countries and creation of a channel for financial transactions, Saurabh Kumar said a rupee mechanism will be used for this purpose.

“India’s oil purchase from Iran has not been cut off to this day, and we have bought an average of 1.25 million tonnes per month which will certainly be continued,” noted the Indian envoy.

“We will work with UCO Bank for this and the mechanism will be developed within the next two weeks,” highlighted Saurabh Kumar.

Kumar’s mission in Iran is due to end on January 7. He is scheduled to serve as his country’s ambassador to Myanmar. He has been India’s envoy to the Islamic Republic for three years.