Historical Works of Iran’s Ardabil Showcased at Turkish Tourism Fair

The exhibition was held in the city of Van in Turkey from September 27 to September 30, said Nader Fallahi, the head of the Directorate General of Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of Ardebil.

It was a good opportunity to introduce the historical works of Ardabil province, he added.

He went on to say that as people from Ardabil routinely travel to Van, it is essential to introduce the attractions of Ardabil province to residents of Van and other Turkish cities.

The exhibition was also a good opportunity to introduce the province’s investment capacities, stated Fallahi, adding that it is possible to change the number of Van citizens’ trips to Ardabil.

According to him, on the sidelines of the exhibition, the Ardabil municipality and the provincial Chamber of Commerce expressed the Iranian city’s preparedness to become a sister city of Van.

During the exhibition, he added, the Iranian delegation held negotiations with tourism activists of Turkey and other participating countries to boost tourism in the province.