Hiring Relatives Banned in Tehran Municipality

According to the law, any employment of the relatives of senior municipality executives during their time in office is forbidden.

Bahareh Arvin, in defence of her proposal, which was urgently passed a few days ago, said the plan was proposed in line with the implementation of the law on the promotion of administrative justice and the fight against corruption, as well as institutionalizing transparency and systematic and precise struggle against administrative violations.

“Fortunately, it was soon adopted by an overwhelming majority vote,” she added.

She stated that according to the plan, it would be illegal to work with relatives of senior municipality executives who hold more than a quarter of the company’s share or are members of the board of directors.

“Accordingly, Tehran Municipality is required to rescind all contracts that violate this law. Moreover, the directors and employees of the municipality are not allowed to receive gifts from the clients.”

She further noted that the trips of the municipality managers will be made clear and the travel length, reason, entourage, achievements and costs will be published on the municipality’s website.