Good Old Days of Polish Immigrants in Iran

Iranians are lamenting why the country is aiding Iran’s enemies instead of returning the favours made decades ago.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticised Poland for hosting the conference, tweeting that “while Iran saved Poles in WWII, it now hosts desperate anti-Iran circus.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also said that, “In Iran, cemeteries could be subject of land use change after 30 years, but Tehrani people have been respecting their guests for 77 years.“

Araqchi was referring to Doulab Cemetery in southern Tehran, which hosts 1892 graves belonging to Polish refugees who died in 1942.

That year, about 120,000 refugees from Poland began their exodus to Iran from remote parts of the Soviet Union.

The following are photos published by Entekhab news website showing their life in Tehran: