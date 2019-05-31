Good News for Tourists: Phone Coverage in Maranjab Desert

In an Instagram post, Jahromi said upon a recent request by people from the city of Kashan in Isfahan province, the ICT ministry has provided cell phone coverage in Maranjab Desert to protect the lives of tourists visiting the desert against possible dangers.

He then invited all Iranians and foreign tourists to pay a visit to Maranjab Desert as one of the most beautiful tourist attractions of the country.

“Unfortunately, we hear every now and then that some tourist groups disappear in Maranjab Desert. Sometimes ago, a large number of people from Kashan called on the ICT Ministry to provide cell phone services in the desert to safeguard the lives of the tourists against natural dangers,” he said.

Maranjab Desert is located near the city of Aran and Bidgol in Isfahan province.

Maranjab is one of the most beautiful desert areas of Iran thanks to its long sandy hills and forests.