German Girl Travelling across Iran to Learn about Nostalgic Traditions

Rebecca has set off on a journey across Iran in a Paykan car – an automobile which is nostalgic for most Iranians and which was discontinued years ago.

She believes the Paykan is a symbol of a period of economic boom in Iran and part of the culture of some generations in the country.

She is embarking on this adventure to find out about some Iranian customs and traditions which are already forgotten or are fading away.

The following video, produced by ISNA, tells her story: