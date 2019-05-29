Friday Prayer Leader Stabbed to Death in Southern Iran

Mohammad Khorsand was stabbed to death by an assailant at 3:30 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

According to police, he was stabbed in the abdomen by an attacker outside his home. The assailant fled the scene, and Khorsand succumbed to his wounds on the way to hospital.

Meanwhile, the governor of Kazeroon announced the attacker has been identified and that a manhunt is underway.

No further details have been announced by officials, so far.