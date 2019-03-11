The ceremony was also attended by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi and Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi.
A group of foreign ambassadors and diplomatic delegates on Sunday planted saplings in Tehran’s Book Garden to mark the National Week of Natural Resources.
