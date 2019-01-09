FM Zarif Censures Europe for Harbouring Anti-Iran Terrorists

“Europeans, including Denmark, Holland & France, harbor MEK—who killed 12000 Iranians & abetted Saddam’s crimes against Iraqi Kurds—as well as other terrorists staging murder of innocent Iranians from Europe. Accusing Iran won’t absolve Europe of responsibility for harboring terrorists,” Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

The Iranian foreign minister was referring to the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization, a terrorist outfit held responsible for numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian in recent decades, particularly 1980s.

Iran’s top diplomat made the remarks hours after the European Union froze the assets of an Iranian intelligence unit and two of its staff over terror charge, as the Netherlands accused Iran of two killings on its soil and joined France and Denmark in alleging Tehran plotted other attacks in Europe, Reuters reported.

It was the first time the EU placed sanctions on Iran since lifting embargoes following Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.