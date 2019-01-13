First VP Downplays Anti-Iran Poland Conference as ‘Desperate’ Move

Speaking on Sunday, Es’haq Jahangiri said Americans have made every effort to place maximum economic pressure on Iran, yet they have failed to reach their objectives including to disrupt Iran’s oil trade.

“… Their only option is to return from the wrong path they have treaded,” Jahangiri said, adding that Americans look naive for thinking their efforts would lead to Iran’s defeat.

The US State Department announced Friday that it will host a global conference in Poland on February 13-14 to discuss the Middle East, and Iran in particular.

Iranian officials believe it is part of the US pressure campaign against the country, and have strongly criticized Warsaw for joining the US in holding the summit.