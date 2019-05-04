The fair was opened on April 23 with the motto of “Reading Is Ability” in a ceremony attended by high-ranking officials and foreign diplomats.

During the ten-day event, Iranian and foreign publishers held over 80 separate negotiations to buy and sell various books and exchange the copy rights of at least 20 books.

The negotiations were held with publishers from China, Germany, Italy, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Serbia, Armenia, Pakistan, India, Switzerland, Russia, Oman, Japan, Greece, Syria, Lebanon, Spain, Iraq, Afghanistan and Belgium.

Several rounds of talks were also held to introduce a number of Iranian writers and illustrators to foreign countries as part of a Grant Plan. Efforts were also made to promote Persian language across the globe.

The Grant plan is an initiative set forth by Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance to promote Iranian and Islamic culture through offering financial support for the translation and publication of Iranian books. The plan was first unveiled at the 69th Frankfurt Book Fair last year.

This year’s Tehran Book Fair was also visited by heads of Baghdad and Doha book fairs. Among the special guests of the Tehran book fair, one can also refer to ambassadors and delegations from Croatia, South Korea, Japan, Germany and Austria.

Each year, on average 3,200 domestic and 800 foreign publishers take part in the event. The foreign publishers offer their materials mainly in English or Arabic; however, titles in French, German, Chinese, Korean or Japanese are also available.

Below, you can see a series of photos of this year’s Fair retrieved from various news outlets.