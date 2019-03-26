Fash Village; Hub of Musical Instrument Making in Iran

The village, located in the central district of Kangavar county, is registered as the national village of Iranian traditional musical instruments.

Tanbur is one of the major traditional instruments which has been made in Fash since a long time ago.

Workshops of various types of musical instruments such as Tanbur, Tar, and Setar could be seen across the village.

Most people in this village, especially men and youths are busy with making traditional instruments and each family has its own workshop.

The first instrument maker in the village was a man called Yadollah Ashrafi. He was, in fact, a master of making musical instruments in the village, and all the villagers working in this field are considered to be his trainees. He passed away in 2007.

In addition to the musical life of this village, it has a very beautiful nature. The beautiful gardens and farms of the village are very spectacular with their tall plane and poplar trees.

One of the most important natural attractions of the village is a beautiful and magnificent mirage, located 17 km northwest of the city of Kangavar, which is surrounded by tall forest trees, and flowers. In 2003, it was registered as a national tourism site.

