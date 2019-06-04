Famous Poet’s House in Tehran Turns into Museum

Municipality officials say the residence of Nima Yooshij in northern Tehran was purchased from a private owner on April 10 after 19 years of negotiations.

The house has been abandoned for long years, but now the municipality has plans to restore the building to its former glory and turn it into a museum, according to Tasnim.

Located in Tajrish neighborhood north of Tehran, the mansion-like gabled-roof house has long been derelict with a trash-strewn yard and broken glasses.

News of plans to turn the house into a museum is expected to soothe the worries of Nima’s fans, who feared that the building may turn into a teahouse by property developers.

Known as the father of modern Persian poetry, Nima Yooshij, who was born Ali Esfandiari, gained great acclaim for making Iranian verse more accessible and freer in form and subject matter.

Born in 1897 in Yoosh, a village in Iran’s northern province of Mazandaran, Nima rose to fame by ushering in a movement in Persian poetry called she’r-e no (new poetry) or sometimes called she’r-e Nimaei (Nimaic poetry).

Nima died of pneumonia at his house in Tehran in 1960 and was laid to rest in his home village, Yoosh.