Extremists Set Fire to Saudi Woman’s Vehicle

The woman’s car was set ablaze when parked before her home in the port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s police said.

Norhan Besam, the owner of the car, called the police to report the fire.

Earlier, the extremists had set ablaze another woman’s car in the holy city of Mecca.

Ten days after the incident, Mecca governorate issued a statement saying that at least two people have been arrested in connection with the fire.

Back in June, Saudi Arabia issued driving licences to women for the first time in decades, just weeks before a ban on female drivers was lifted.

However, women’s rights activists complained of a new crackdown – with several being arrested. The arrests, observers said, were made because Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wanted to take all the credit for giving the permission, but women’s rights activists did not believe so.