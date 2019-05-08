EU Says Analysing Implications of Iran’s Nuclear Announcement

“We note with concern the statement made by Iran today concerning its commitments under the JCPOA,” said an EU spokesperson on the European Union’s reaction to Iran’s nuclear deal announcement on Wednesday.

“As the coordinator of the Joint Commission, we are analysing the implications together with the members of the Joint Commission,” added the spokesperson.

Describing the 2015 nuclear deal as a key achievement, the EU spokesperson said “We remain fully committed to the JCPOA, a key achievement of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture, which is in the security interest of all.”

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran has declared the country’s decision to stop implementing some of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal in reaction to the US’ withdrawal from JCPOA and Europe’s failure to make up for that.

In a statement on Wednesday, the SNSC said as of May 8, 2019, Iran does not commit itself to observing restrictions of stockpiling enriched uranium and heavy water given the US’ violations of the nuclear deal.

The statement also said that Iran gives other JCPOA parties 60 days to implement their commitments, especially in the banking and oil sectors.

Once they fulfil that, Iran will restart implementing its commitments. It’s now the other parties’ turn to show their good faith, the statement added.