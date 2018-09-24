EU Finalising Offers to Meet Iran’s Demands: Mogherini

Speaking in a Monday meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New York, Mogherini said the bloc will finalise and implement the “operational solutions” soon.

During the talks held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the two sides also exchanged views on regional issues including Syria and Yemen.

Zarif and Mogherini also made the finalarrangements for the P4+1’s Tuesday afternoon meeting.

Earlier, Zarif also held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on various issues of mutual interest, particularly the Iran nuclear deal.

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi had noted that the offers made by Europeans to save the Iran nuclear deal had so far failed to meet Iran’s expectation, but Tehran was still hopeful Europe could convince it to remain in the deal.

Back in May, the US walked out of the deal and since then is working to re-impose its sanctions on Tehran and push the world to cut trade with Iran.

Tehran has announced its continued commitment to the deal is conditional on EU’s binding guarantees assuring Iran its interests will be served if it remains in the deal.

The EU has offered Iran a support package to compensate for the US pullout, which obliges the European Investment Bank to support EU firms willing to enter Iranian markets, among other measures.

Iran has announced the package is acceptable at the macro level, but talks are underway between the two sides on details of the package.