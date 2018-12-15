Erdogan Calls for Promotion of Trade with Iran

He made the remarks in a Friday meeting with Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi in Ankara.

Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with the efforts of the two countries to implement the joint agreements and programs in various sectors.

He further called the upcoming visit of his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani to Turkey and the fifth meeting of the Strategic Council of Iran and Turkey Cooperation as an opportunity to develop and strengthen mutual ties.

The Turkish president stressed the need for efforts to strengthen cooperation and support for the two countries’ businessmen, adding that the development of relations with Iran is of strategic importance to Turkey.

Vaezi, for his part, stressed that there are no restrictions on the expansion of relations in various sectors, especially trade and economic relations with Turkey.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to develop all-out relations and cooperation with Turkey as a neighbouring and friendly country.

“The friendship and consensus of the Iranian and Turkish presidents on various bilateral, regional and international issues is an important element in expanding the ties and cooperation between the two countries.”

Heading a high-ranking entourage, Vaezi arrived in Ankara on Thursday to hold talks with senior Turkish officials.