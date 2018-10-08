Entire World Must Stand against US’ Aggressive Behaviour: Iran

Larijnai made the remarks in a Monday meeting with his Russian counterpart Vyacheslav Vlodin on the sidelines of the Third Annual Meeting of Parliament Speakers of the Eurasian countries in Antalya, Turkey.

The Iranian lawmaker added that “major changes have been taking place at a global level in recent times, most notably the aggressive and brutal behaviour of the United States in bothering all countries, and that requires the full cooperation of all states.”

Referring to the need for bilateral and multilateral action to counteract such kind of behaviour, he underlined that countries can follow up on their issues through joint measures.

Referring to the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s emphasis on maintaining peace, Larijani said Iran “continued to negotiate with the European parties at the same time, but there are still some problems that have not yet been solved.”

He appreciated bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Moscow after the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, noting that mutual banking and energy cooperation between the two countries has been developing and some of the earlier agreements are being implemented.

“The proposal to hold a summit on security and counter-terrorism hosted by Iran remains in place; invitations have been sent to the Eurasian states, and we are waiting for a response to plan its timing,” Larijani went on to say.

In turn, Vlodin called Iran an important country for bilateral cooperation with Russia and emphasised the expansion of bilateral ties, especially in parliamentary affairs.

Referring to the holding of the first meeting of Eurasian parliament speakers at the proposal of the Russian Federation, he highlighted that the cooperation of the Eurasian parliaments is being strengthened and will be reinforced by holding the meeting in the Turkish city of Antalya.

Larijani arrived in Antalya to attend the third meeting of Eurasian parliament speakers on Monday evening, and was welcomed by the Deputy Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

The third meeting of Eurasian parliament speakers is underway in Antalya for three days, with the presence of parliamentary speakers and representatives from 40 Asian and European states.

Three Iranian lawmakers are accompanying Larijani in this visit.