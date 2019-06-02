Eight Iranian Cities to Host European Film Week

Films from 20 European countries are set to be screened during the week as the most significant European cultural event in Iran over the past decade years.

“The European Film Week 2019 is co-organized by Art and Experience Cinema and the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC),” said the Public Relations Department of the Art and Experience Cinema.

The opening ceremony of the event is to be held in the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on June 8 with European ambassadors, filmmakers as well as Iranian artists in attendance.

Two European movies, “The Dark Valley” from Austria and “The Silent Army” from the Netherlands will be screened during the opening ceremony.

European films from Austria, Bulgaria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom will take part in the seven-day event.

The films would be screened in eight Iranian cities of Tehran, Shiraz, Mashhad, Tabriz, Isfahan, Kish, Kerman and Babol.

Meanwhile five workshops are to be held on the sidelines of the event providing a chance for film producers and directors to get in touch with each other and discuss possible cooperation.