This year the Orthodox churches celebrate Easter on the same Sunday when Roman Catholics and Protestants mark the holy festival.
What follows are IRNA’s photos of the ceremony:
The Saint Gregory the Illuminator (Surp Grigor Lusavoritch) Church in Tehran hosted hundreds of Iranian Christians on Sunday for the Easter celebrations.
