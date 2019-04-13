In a recent ceremony called “Scent of Spring”, 35 Shiite and Sunni couple tied the knot despite all the problems they faced following the deadly flood in the province.
What follows are photos of the event retrieved from IRNA:
1 of 13
A group of flood-hit couples in the northern Iranian province of Golestan has celebrated their weddings in makeshift camps despite all the hardships.
In a recent ceremony called “Scent of Spring”, 35 Shiite and Sunni couple tied the knot despite all the problems they faced following the deadly flood in the province.
What follows are photos of the event retrieved from IRNA: