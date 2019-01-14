The daffodil garden of Behbahan, which is one of the main tourist attractions of the city during winter, has already occupied about 700 hectares.

This flower in Iran can naturally be seen in the plains and the foothills of Zagros Mountains. Narcissus which has a lot more aromas than other species, is cultivated only in Behbahan.

It is important to mention that four different types of Daffodils have been identified in Behbahan’s Gardens.

Every year, the festival of Daffodil flower harvesting is held in Behbahan, bringing all the people of the province and tourists to the city.

