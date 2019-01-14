Cargo Plane Crashes at Iran’s Karaj Airport

The plane crashed after the pilot lost control at the Fat’h airport. Reports say the plane was flying from Bishkek Kirgizstan, but mistakenly landed at Fat’h airport instead of Payam airport and the pilot could not control the plane on the runway.

According to Fars News Agency, officials say the cargo plane hit the airport wall and then smashed at a residential town near the airport.

The plane was reportedly carrying meat from Kyrgyzstan.

Rescue operations are underway at the site of the incident.