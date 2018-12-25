Book of Hours of Louis XII to Be Unveiled in Tehran on Christmas

This book is a manuscript written by Louis XII, the sixteenth-century king of France. It is made of leather paper and includes 11 miniature paintings with religious titles and themes.

The images of the book have been drawn by a 15th century French painter.

Officials from manuscripts department of the National Library of Paris say after the death of Louis XII, this book was inherited to “Francios I” and then “Henry II” of France. But there is no information about those who owned this book later on.

This valuable manuscript was bundled in Paris in the 18th century, and its cover was adorned with narrow strips.

The book includes a series of daily prayers and sermons of the Catholic cult. These sermons are recited at different hours of the day or when a member of a family dies.

This valuable work will be on show at Niavaran Palace’s library as of December 25 for one month.