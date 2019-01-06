This tomb is now a historical monument and a tourist destination.

Bastam is one of the cities of Semnan province and 6 kilometres north of Shahrud.

Bayazid Bastami known as Sultan-ul-Arifin is the greatest Iranian Sufi in the 3rd century AH. He has been living in Bastam and his tomb is located in this city.

The complex includes mosque, tombstone, dome, minaret, porch, parlor, and patio which feature works from the Seljuk, Ilkhani, Timurid, Safavid and Qajar dynasties.

The tomb of this great Sufi does not have any decorations, and in fact the disregard for the materialistic aspects of life is quite obvious at his tomb.

On the grave of Bayazid, there is a marble that carries the words of the famous sermons of first Shai Imam, Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS).

Bayazid monastery is located 4 meters west of the tomb. The monastery has two small rooms that are connected with short ceilings. The walls and ceilings of the monastery have very beautiful stucco works and some sentences are stamped on it. There are also inscriptions on the altar.

